New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.50% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $55,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $233.57 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.