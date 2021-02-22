New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,858 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of American Water Works worth $57,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $156.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

