New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 114,332 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,332 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Ball worth $50,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ball by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ball by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,134,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Ball by 950.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 336,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.48 on Monday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

