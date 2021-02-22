New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,699 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Align Technology worth $58,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,765. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $599.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $565.66 and a 200 day moving average of $438.54. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

