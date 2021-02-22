New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $61,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 63,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $190.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.39.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

