New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,650 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of KLA worth $58,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in KLA by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $330.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

