New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $52,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 685.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,791,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,473.09 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,456.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,328.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

