New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 65,891 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.56% of Floor & Decor worth $53,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.13.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

