New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,617 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $64,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $544.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $502.12 and a 200 day moving average of $440.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,453,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

