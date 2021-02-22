New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.04

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1217900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

