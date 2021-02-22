NewGen Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 130,000 Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Marquee Raine Acquisition makes up 1.9% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRACU. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $379,000.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MRACU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,806. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96.

There is no company description available for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.