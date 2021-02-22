NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.22 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 1.7% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.27. 60,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,440. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

