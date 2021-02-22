NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.29 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Teck Resources makes up about 1.7% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $21,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 181.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 1,180,422 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 451,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.