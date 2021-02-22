NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $4.06 Million in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 534,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. TransAlta comprises approximately 5.5% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of TransAlta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,926,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,770,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,299,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 77,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 918,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 564,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.40. 20,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,945. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

TAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

