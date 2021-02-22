NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $5.66 Million in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,000. Orla Mining comprises about 7.7% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,545,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ORLA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Orla Mining from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of ORLA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,448. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.