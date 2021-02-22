NewGen Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. TC Energy makes up about 2.2% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 155,872 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 497,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 133,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.11. 127,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

