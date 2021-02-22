NewGen Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. CAE makes up about 1.8% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,786 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after buying an additional 1,880,295 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CAE by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,241,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after buying an additional 366,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CAE by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,127,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,915,000 after buying an additional 610,258 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CAE by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,042,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after buying an additional 543,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

