NewGen Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises approximately 3.3% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $131,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

