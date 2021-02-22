NewGen Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 5.3% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,215,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,394,000 after acquiring an additional 276,700 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,714,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 575,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. 251,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,821. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

