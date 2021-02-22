NewGen Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Norbord accounts for about 1.5% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Norbord by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 409,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norbord by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Norbord during the 4th quarter worth $26,574,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Norbord during the 4th quarter worth $16,653,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Norbord during the 4th quarter worth $13,633,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE OSB remained flat at $$43.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. Norbord Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

