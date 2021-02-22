NewGen Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 25,000 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Brookfield Infrastructure accounts for about 2.5% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.37. 6,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,442. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 42.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.