NewGen Asset Management Ltd Takes $2.40 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. Shaw Communications comprises approximately 3.3% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

SJR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.65. 12,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

