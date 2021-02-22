NewGen Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Lightspeed POS comprises approximately 1.8% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,890,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

LSPD stock traded up $4.12 on Monday, hitting $81.62. 52,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,531. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of -95.68.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

