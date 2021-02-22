Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,272 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Newmont by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

