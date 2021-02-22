Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $610,118.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.26 or 0.00480406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00068376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00086253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.11 or 0.00495541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00071637 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026667 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

