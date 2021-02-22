Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 123.7% higher against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $55,533.01 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars.

