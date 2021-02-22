Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) rose 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 178,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 47,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

NEXA has been the subject of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.