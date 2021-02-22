Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NXPRF remained flat at $$87.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82. Nexans has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

