NEXT Achieves Market Cap of $7.94 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $101,131.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.43 or 0.00382021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000432 BTC.

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

