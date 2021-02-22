NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 211.4% This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 211.4% against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.29 million and $83,699.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,450.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.35 or 0.01145647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.49 or 0.00399414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029336 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000581 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008358 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

