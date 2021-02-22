NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Head to Head Review

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and Endeavour Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 7.93 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -18.58

NextSource Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavour Silver.

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63% Endeavour Silver -32.64% -22.17% -16.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NextSource Materials and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavour Silver 0 6 3 0 2.33

Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $6.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats NextSource Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

