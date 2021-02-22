Nexus (NXS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.29 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Nexus has a market capitalization of $93.17 million and $50.29 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 87.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,810,244 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

