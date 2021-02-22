NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after buying an additional 571,274 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 342,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,047. The company has a market cap of $217.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $128.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

