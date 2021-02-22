Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 847 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,406,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,976. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average is $126.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

