Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

COST traded down $4.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.31. 20,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,558. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

