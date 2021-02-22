Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 615.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.23. The stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,879. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.