Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,882 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at $84,880,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NIO by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,039,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 539,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NIO by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,026,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,516,000 after purchasing an additional 799,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO opened at $55.04 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.