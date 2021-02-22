NIO (NIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. NIO has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

