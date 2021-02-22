Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys Shares of 14,126 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Insiders have sold a total of 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDAY opened at $96.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,203.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

