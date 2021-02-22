Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,652 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,811,000 after acquiring an additional 89,346 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,395 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in VEREIT by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in VEREIT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 856,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VER opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

