Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,756,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

