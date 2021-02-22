Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,146 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 72.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 140,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,469,000 after buying an additional 59,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,804 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,701. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $157.69 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.