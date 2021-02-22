NIX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $78,213.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, NIX has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One NIX token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $9.99 million and $78,213.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,952.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.81 or 0.03274288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00379582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.49 or 0.01143456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.56 or 0.00410853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.03 or 0.00389092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00269191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002873 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,857,835 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.