NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.95

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 11755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

