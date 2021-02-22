Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.15

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 54099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.