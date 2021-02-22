Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,459 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Nordson worth $36,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 541,537.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Nordson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 451,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $187.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.47. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

