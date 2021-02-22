Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 532.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $40,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day moving average is $227.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

