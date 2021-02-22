Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $259.24

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $259.24 and last traded at $258.30, with a volume of 2722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.06 and its 200 day moving average is $227.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

