North American Construction Group Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

NOA opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $390.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

