Northcoast Research Comments on Brady Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brady in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Brady stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. Brady has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Brady by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

